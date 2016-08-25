BEIJING Aug 25 An oil marketing executive of Swiss trading giant Trafigura's China operation was released on bail this month after more than two years in detention, as an investigation into alleged fraudulent oil trading continues, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Tian Meng, Trafigura's Beijing-based oil marketer, has not been officially charged, the sources said. Trafigura declined comment.

Investigators in the city of Cangzhou detained Tian last August after private Chinese trader Qingdao United Energy filed a complaint to police, alleging it had lost $32 million via trade financing deals arranged without its knowledge between Tian and local trader Zhang Wei.

