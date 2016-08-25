BEIJING Aug 25 An oil marketing executive of
Swiss trading giant Trafigura's China operation was released on
bail this month after more than two years in detention, as an
investigation into alleged fraudulent oil trading continues,
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Tian Meng, Trafigura's Beijing-based oil marketer, has not
been officially charged, the sources said. Trafigura declined
comment.
Investigators in the city of Cangzhou detained Tian last
August after private Chinese trader Qingdao United Energy filed
a complaint to police, alleging it had lost $32 million via
trade financing deals arranged without its knowledge between
Tian and local trader Zhang Wei.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Susan Thomas)