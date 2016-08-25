(Adds source quote, background on Trafigura's recent China oil
activity)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING Aug 25 An oil marketing executive of
Swiss trading giant Trafigura's China operation was released on
bail this month after more than two years in detention, as an
investigation into alleged fraudulent oil trading continues,
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Tian Meng, Trafigura's Beijing-based oil marketer, has not
been officially charged, the sources said. Trafigura declined
comment.
Investigators in the city of Cangzhou detained Tian last
August after private Chinese trader Qingdao United Energy filed
a complaint to police, alleging it had lost $32 million via
trade financing deals arranged without its knowledge between
Tian and local trader Zhang Wei.
"Tian was released on bail early in August ... the
investigation is still under way," said one source who was
briefed by the authorities in northern Chinese city of Cangzhou,
where Tian had been held.
Senior sources at Trafigura have repeatedly said the company
believes the dispute is a commercial one and is not a matter for
police or state prosecutors.
In June last year, the police also detained Li Bo, the head
of Trafigura's Beijing office. He was released on bail in
February.
Nevertheless, Trafigura has expanded its oil business since
late last year after Beijing allowed a small group of
independent refineries to import crude for the first time.
The Swiss merchant was among the more aggressive suppliers,
extending credit periods for independents, also known as
"teapots", to boost sales into the country.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; editing
by Susan Thomas)