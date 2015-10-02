(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON Oct 2 When Claude Dauphin, the
billionaire founder of Trafigura, was diagnosed with cancer two
years ago, few doubted he would entirely abandon the fierce work
ethic or grueling travel that helped him build one of the
world's biggest commodity traders.
In fact, according to some insiders, he barely slowed down
in the months prior to his death this week in Bogota, Colombia,
where he went to inspect the firm's facilities.
Over the past 18 months, the 64-year-old Frenchman worked
hard, hoping to ensure a smooth succession, naming a new chief
executive and often bringing senior managers with him on trips
to hand over the key relationships he won over four decades in
the business, according to sources.
"His idea was simple. My days are numbered. But I want the
company to continue for many more decades," according to one
senior Trafigura executive. Dauphin, who died on Wednesday, is
survived by his wife and three children.
Yet there is also little doubt his death leaves Trafigura
with a daunting task: How to keep it growing without the
founder, whose demand for performance and decades of unrivaled
contacts built it into an enterprise with $125 billion in annual
revenue that trades more oil, copper and coal than almost any
firm.
As Dauphin jetted around the world in Trafigura's corporate
plane between chemotherapy injections, the impeccably dressed
Frenchman didn't just pack his travel schedule with courtesy
visits and ceremonial meetings. He kept making deals.
Weeks before dying, Dauphin traveled to Nigeria to clinch an
oil swaps contract with the new government of President
Muhammadu Buhari, according to sources.
In Angola, where Dauphin enjoyed close relations with the
government of long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos,
Trafigura reached an agreement this summer to maintain its
status as the main supplier of refined products, despite fierce
competition.
"Not only didn't Claude retreat to an island or slow down,
he increased the pace," said an longtime acquaintance.
"NEVER FULLY READY"
Dauphin handed the CEO role to former risk manager Jeremy
Weir, an ex-geologist, 18 months ago, and encouraged a more
collective leadership structure to prepare for the transition,
sources say.
Even so, he remained a towering figure within the company.
"Let's be completely honest. You can be intellectually
attuned to the idea that one day the top man might be gone, but
in reality you are never fully ready when it comes," the source
said.
Sources at Trafigura's rivals remember Dauphin as a
formidable competitor. Some argue that transferring
relationships and knowledge is never straightforward.
"It takes decades to build such relations. Sometimes they
are just not transferable," an executive at a competitor said.
Craig Pirrong, a U.S. academic who spent a number of days
inside Trafigura's offices in the summer of 2013 speaking to
major trading desk heads and executives said: "If Trafigura was
publicly traded, the stock probably would have been down today."
Trafigura's publicly traded bonds
have shot up since August due to a steep
decline in commodities prices and as listed rival Glencore Plc
came under shareholder pressure.
On Wednesday, the yields widened further but on Thursday and
Friday they dropped steeply.
On Thursday, Trafigura also closed a heavily oversubscribed
$2.2 billion loan, supported by 28 banks, highlighting the
strong relationship with lenders that Dauphin built since
founding the firm in 1993, when he broke away from famed trader
and ex-U.S. fugitive Marc Rich.
With a 20 percent stake in the company, Dauphin was France's
32nd richest person with a net worth of $1.4 billion, according
to Forbes.
DON'T FALL IN LOVE WITH ASSETS
Rivals will watch Trafigura more closely in the coming
months as it becomes the first modern-day trading house to make
a full transition. Rivals from Glencore to Mercuria are still
run by the charismatic traders who founded and expanded them.
Others who have attempted to hand over the reins of power
found the process tough.
Richard Elman, the founder of Hong Kong-based trader Noble
Group Ltd, stepped down as CEO in 2010 after nearly 25
years running the firm. He then went through two successors in
two years.
French trading firm Louis Dreyfus, closely controlled by the
founding family, has been marked recently by a series of lengthy
and embarrassing efforts to find a permanent CEO.
While Weir, the new Trafigura CEO, has not told staff
whether he will retain Dauphin's strict dress code, he is
sticking with the core strategy that helped it boost revenue
over the past decade: buy assets but sell them when the price is
right.
"It is important not to fall in love with assets," he said
in April, while maintaining Dauphin's stance that private
ownership was the best option for trading houses.
That view will likely be strengthened as management at
publicly listed firms like Noble and Glencore have come under
shareholder pressure since their shares collapsed this year.
Dauphin himself was saying a team effort would be needed to
develop Trafigura in the future. "In the 1980s, all you needed
to be a successful trader was to speak several languages. These
days you have to have a mountain of technical knowledge," he
once said, according to an acquaintance.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Dale Hudson)