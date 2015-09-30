(Adds quotes, details throughout)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Sept 30 Claude Dauphin, the powerful and
influential oil and metals trader who built Trafigura into one
of the world's biggest commodity players, died on Wednesday
after a battle with cancer. He was 64.
The famously hardworking and secretive Frenchman, who
shunned publicity throughout his four-decade career, died in
Bogota, Colombia, where he was inspecting Trafigura's new
facilities. He is survived by his wife and three children, the
Swiss-based company said in a statement.
A former senior executive with famed trader and ex-U.S.
fugitive Marc Rich, Dauphin was a towering figure in the
commodity business, renowned for an exhaustive travel schedule,
deep industry knowledge and a demanding work ethic - as well as
an intense chain-smoking habit. He was also France's 32nd
richest person with a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to
Forbes.
He stepped down as chief executive of Trafigura for medical
treatment last year, after overseeing the firm's 20-year
expansion from a niche Latin America metals dealer to one of the
three largest commodity traders, moving 3 percent of the world's
oil with turnover of more than $120 billion in recent years - a
more than 10-fold increase from a decade earlier.
Jeremy Weir, a mild-mannered Australian geologist with a
banking background, has been running the company as CEO since
then, although Dauphin remained executive chairman and continued
to travel.
"He fought very hard. He never stopped," one of Trafigura's
employees said. The company said his "capacity for hard work and
energy were undiminished by his illness."
The trip to Colombia returned Dauphin to the region that
launched his career. In 1977, after working several years in
France for his father's scrap metals firm and as a metals
broker, he moved to Bolivia to work for Rich, the father of
modern oil trading. Within about a decade he had moved up to
become the firm's chief oil trader.
As Rich's business suffered in the 1990s because of wrong
bets in the metals markets, many of his junior managers pushed
through a buyout to oust Rich and rename the company Glencore
.
But Dauphin, who spoke highly of Rich, chose to set up his
own company in 1993, parting ways with former colleagues
including Glencore's current chief Ivan Glasenberg.
"He was a respected competitor. Our thoughts and condolences
are with his family and friends," Glasenberg said through a
spokesman.
Dauphin owned around 20 percent of Trafigura, which has a
book value of around $6 billion and had a $1.1 billion net
profit last year. The rest belongs to senior management.
"TERRIBLE ORDEAL"
Dauphin's darkest days came when he spent almost six months
behind bars in Ivory Coast in 2006-7 in pre-trial detention due
to a dispute over toxic waste dumping.
Shortly after the material was dumped, residents of the city
of Abidjan complained of illnesses. The government of Ivory
Coast said 16 people died.
Trafigura said it entrusted the waste to a state-registered
Ivorian company, Tommy, which dumped the material illegally at
sites around Abidjan.
"We went to the Ivory Coast on a mission to help the people
of Abidjan, and to find ourselves arrested and in jail as a
result has been a terrible ordeal for ourselves and our
families," Dauphin said at the time.
Trafigura paid a $200 million settlement and the Ivory Coast
prosecutor said that there was no evidence of any illegality or
misconduct by any Trafigura staff.
A DIFFERENT PATH
Described by colleagues and rivals alike as a man of
formidable drive, Dauphin was an enormous presence inside the
company, known for delving deeply into his trader's deals.
Growth was fuelled by his "entrepreneurial ambition, a
hands-on management style, and fierce attention to detail,"
according to a biography published by Trafigura.
"He was held in awe by the people I spoke with," said Craig
Pirrong, a U.S. academic who spent days interviewing senior
executives and traders - but not Dauphin - at Trafigura's
headquarters in 2013.
Dauphin over the past decade took a very different approach
to developing his company to that of Glencore.
He wanted it to remain private and chose to sell stakes in
various divisions to strategic partners, including in its
mid-stream unit Puma to Angolan investors and in its mining
assets to Abu Dhabi investment firm Mubadala.
Under Dauphin, Trafigura also expanded ties with Russia's
state oil firm Rosneft, becoming one of its biggest
crude buyers, despite international sanctions.
