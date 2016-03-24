LONDON, March 24 Swiss commodities trader
Trafigura has signed a $5.1 billion European revolving credit
facility aimed at financing its growing operations.
Trafigura, which reported in December an annual profit of
$1.1 billion as it racked up record oil trading volumes, also
said on Thursday it had closed a 46 million yen ($413 million)
three-year loan, almost doubling the size of its 2014 Samurai
Loan.
Trading houses require large credit lines in order to
finance shipments of commodities such as oil, gas and metals.
Trafigura's 2015 profits were boosted by a 17 percent increase
in the volume of commodities traded by its main divisions - oil
and metals - to 198.4 million tonnes.
Trafigura said the European multi-currency syndicated
revolving credit facilities includes a $1.91 billion 364-day
revolving credit facility with two 364-day extension options,
and a $3.19 billion 3-year revolving credit facility with two
1-year extension options.
While revenues for traders such as Trafigura, Gunvor and
Vitol fell following the sharp drop in oil prices since
mid-2014, profits have been shielded by strong trading and
storage operations as well as refining.
"We've met our target of raising collectively over USD 5.5
billion at a tighter price, a more than adequate sum to finance
company operations in current market conditions," Trafigura
Chief Financial Officer Christophe Salmon said in a statement
The credit facility was underwritten by Lloyds, Societe
General, UniCredit and ING Bank.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)