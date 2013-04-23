* Trafigura begins reporting profits after bond filing
* Gross profit margin for trading rises to 2.4 pct
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, April 23 Trafigura, the
world's third-biggest trader in raw materials, reported a 3.2
percent rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to higher oil
revenue.
Trafigura, the third-largest oil trader after Swiss rivals
Vitol and Glencore, has previously not published its
profit.
Trafigura, which trades approximately 2.1 million barrels
per day of physical oil, reported a rise in its gross profit
margin as a percentage of turnover to 2.4 percent from 2.0
percent in the same quarter last year.
Vitol has not published its profit for 2012, although its
margin slipped to below 1 percent to a four year low, according
to Reuters calculations.
The filing to the Singapore exchange follows Trafigura's
listing of a $500 million perpetual subordinated bond on the
bourse earlier this month.
Trading houses have increasingly tapped bond markets to
raise capital for investing in physical assets, such as oil
refineries and aluminium smelters, to take more control of
commodity supply chains.
First Reserve Corp. estimates that since 2002, 75 percent of
the roughly $90 billion in capital raised by physical commodity
traders has been via public debt offerings.
The Singapore filing showed that Trafigura's net profit for
the first quarter of the 2013 financial year ending September
30. 2013 was $216.1 million compared with $209.5 million the
previous year.
Trafigura said its turnover increased by nearly 8 percent
over the same period following a rise in oil volumes.