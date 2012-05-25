* May's gasoil purchase is more than double from April
* Cargoes likely for African demand
* Cash premium at two-month high
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, May 25 Commodities trader Trafigura
has bought close to 3 million barrels of high
sulphur gasoil in the spot market in Singapore in May, helping
to keep gasoil prices well supported despite a glut of supply,
industry sources said on Friday.
It started its buying of gasoil cargoes at the start of the
month and has picked up 2.65 million barrels in Singapore, and
at least another 300,000 barrels in the Middle East.
This is more than double the 1.25 million barrels it bought
in Singapore in April, and its largest purchase since November
when it bought 4.05 million barrels, traders said.
Trafigura trading sources declined to comment.
In November, Trafigura's purchases helped push up premiums
for the high sulphur gasoil grade to an over three-year high of
about $1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes, which were already up
on a low supply in the region and China's appetite for diesel.
"Their recent buying reminds me of last year when they did
the same thing and everyone was trying to figure out why, but
the difference between then and now is it was a more bullish
market then," said a middle distillates trader.
Traders said in the derivatives market, Trafigura had bought
some east-west spreads, usually traded to hedge movement of
physical cargoes, indicating such large-scale volumes could be
for arbitrage opportunities or to cover shorts outside of Asia.
Its buying frenzy coupled with spot demand from Vietnam
after that country's sole refinery shut in mid-May for up to a
month was supporting cash premiums in the Asian gasoil market.
The premium for the 0.5 percent sulphur benchmark grade
flipped into a slight premium this week, for the first time
since March this year, Reuters data showed. GO-SIN-DIF
AFRICA IS MOST LIKELY DESTINATION
Such a large amount of gasoil usually requires a very large
crude carrier (VLCC) or a few long-range (LR) vessels. But,
shipping fixtures have yet to show Trafigura chartering a
vessel, leaving traders perplexed as to its intentions.
Trafigura is a leaseholder at Malaysia's 500,000 cubic
metres Tanjung Langsat oil terminal.
But with the June/July gasoil timespread at a contango of
just three cents, storage of the product becomes very costly for
the trader. A contango is when the price of the product loading
in the prompt month is weaker than in the forward month.
The cost of leasing spot tanks in Singapore is at around 90
cents a barrel and financing costs add another 10-15 cents a
barrel, which makes storage not profitable.
The most likely outlet for the cargoes could be Africa,
traders said. The company is a regular supplier into the West
African region, supplying 0.3 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes to
countries like Angola and Nigeria, from floating storage off the
coast of West Africa, traders said.
It also has a term contract with Sudan to supply about
300,000 barrels of gasoil every month from January to December,
one of them said.
"They have shorts to Sudan, but over 2 million barrels is a
really big length," said a Gulf-based trader. "I don't think
it's a paper game rather than playing flat prices as the market
has really crashed (since the start of May)," the trader added.
Gasoil prices have fallen more than 10 percent since the
start of May, which would likely be a loss-making venture for a
trader looking to sell the cargoes later for a quick profit.
Trafigura has also supplied some barrels into Indonesia in
the past, a Singapore-based trader said, but added this was an
unlikely destination as Indonesian requirement was expected to
fall by up to 25 percent on a drop in demand from mining firms.
Another said Trafigura could be exploring opportunities in
newer markets in South America, but this could not be confirmed.
Trafigura announced this week that Singapore would become
its main trading centre as it seeks to tap booming regional
demand.
It is also evaluating more investments in Asia and
increasing headcount as part of expanded operations, including
in oil markets.
(Editing by James Jukwey)