By Alasdair Reilly
LONDON Oct 1 Commodity trading firm Trafigura
has closed syndication of a $2.2 billion-equivalent loan, the
company announced on Thursday.
The loan, which is for Singapore subsidiary Trafigura Pte
Ltd, refinances a maturing three-year facility from 2012, as
well as maturing US dollar-denominated and Renminbi-denominated
facilities from 2014.
The financing, which will be used for general corporate
purposes, closed oversubscribed after receiving strong support
from banks and was increased from a launch amount of $1.6
billion-equivalent.
A total of 28 banks participated in the facilities, which
launched in July.
"Trafigura has further increased its strong access to
committed sources of funding from banks across Asia Pacific, as
well as from the Middle East, India and Europe participating in
the facilities," Christophe Salmon, Trafigura's chief financial
officer said.
The financing comprises a $1.32 billion 364-day revolving
credit facility, paying 70bp over Libor; a $625 million
three-year term loan paying 110bp over Libor; and a $255
million-equivalent, one-year Renminbi-denominated term loan
paying 100bp over CNH Hibor.
The Renminbi tranche size represents a $40
million-equivalent increase from the 2014 facility.
ANZ, DBS Bank, First Gulf Bank, ICBC, OCBC Bank, UOB and
SMBC were original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on
the US dollar denominated facilities, while Bank of China joined
as a mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.
Standard Chartered Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank
joined as mandated lead arrangers, with a further 11 banks
joining in syndication.
ICBC and CTBC Bank were active bookrunners on the
Renminbi-denominated facility, with Bank of China and
Agricultural Bank of China joining as mandated lead arrangers. A
further five banks joined that facility in syndication.
