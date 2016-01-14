LONDON Jan 14 Commodity trading house Trafigura
has launched syndication of a US$4.275bn multicurrency revolving
credit facility to refinance its existing US$5.3bn flagship
European facility that was signed in March 2015.
The loan comprises a 364-day tranche and a three-year
tranche.
A London bank meeting will be held on January 20 and the
financing is expected to close in late March, the company said
on Thursday.
Active bookrunners on the facility are Lloyds Bank, Soceiete
Generale and Unicredit Bank, while Rabobank, ING Bank and Royal
Bank of Scotland are non-active bookrunners.
The borrower's previous facility comprised a US$1.87bn
364-day facility with two 364-day extension options, and a
US$3.43bn three-year facility with two one-year extension
options.
Active bookrunners on that transaction were Rabobank, ING
Bank, Societe Generale and Royal Bank of Scotland, while
non-active bookrunners were Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered
Bank, and UniCredit.
The loan closed oversubscribed in syndication with
commitments from a group of 51 banks, and was increased from a
launch amount of US$4.25bn.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)