(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )

* Equity holding gives Trafigura supply security-analysts

* Trafigura could takeover offtake deal from rival Noble

* Could push Nyrstar to buy its metal concentrates

By Silvia Antonioli and Philip Blenkinsop

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Commodity trading giant Trafigura could raise its stake in Belgium's Nyrstar, strengthening its grip on the world's largest zinc producer as tighter supplies and mine closures are forecast to boost prices for the metal.

Industry sources say Trafigura, the world's second-largest metals trader, could as much as double its stake of just over 10 percent -- a $120 million holding amassed this year which already makes it the company's top investor.

Major commodities traders, their margins under pressure, have increasingly sought to secure metals for trade by taking shares in mine or signing supply deals.

The sources said Trafigura would use its higher shareholding to secure attractive marketing rights for some of Nyrstar's lead and zinc, potentially by taking over a sales agreement signed by Nyrstar with rival trader Noble a year ago.

"I think they will try to raise their stake to around 20 or 25 percent, so that they can influence the board's decisions," one industry source said.

Trafigura declined to comment on its intentions. A spokeswoman said the Nyrstar stake was a financial investment.

Sources, though, said the trader also saw Nyrstar as a destination for its lead and zinc concentrates.

"They could probably push hard on the terms that Nyrstar takes because they would have a certain degree of power by being a big equity holder in Nyrstar," a second industry source said.

Nyrstar buys much of the concentrates it processes from third parties. Last year it mined some 285,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate and smelted 1.09 million tonnes of zinc.

Marketing, however, is likely the biggest lure, at a time when zinc prices are set to rise. Analysts expect zinc will be in deficit from next year as demand grows at around four to five percent, while supply shrinks with the shutdown of large mines such as MMG's Century.

SMALL STAKE, BIG PRIZE?

The base metals and bulk commodities division made up for more than a third of Trafigura's gross profit in the six months to the end of March, at almost $390 million.

It already has mine assets and the Nyrstar move follows similar investments by other commodity traders, looking beyond their traditional hunting grounds to secure metal.

Swiss-based Mercuria, for example, said it wants to grow its metal business by signing offtake or pre-payment deals with producers and would consider buying equity stakes in mining companies too.

Noble currently has the right to sell 200,000 tonnes per year of Nyrstar's European zinc for four years from the start of 2014, under a deal signed the previous year.

Trafigura was one of the unsuccessful bidders for that marketing contract, which became available after miner and trader Glencore was forced to drop its own deal with Nyrstar to gain EU antitrust approval for its takeover of rival miner Xstrata.

Trafigura's opportunity came in September, when Nyrstar launched a rights issue offering shares at a half-price discount, as part of a 600 million euro ($774 million) capital raising to fund investment and cut debt.

Trafigura built a stake which now stands at 10.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"For Trafigura it was unique opportunity to build a 10 percent stake at such a low price in a company that has very nice potential because the outlook is pretty bright for zinc," said equity analyst Junior Cuigniez Belgian investment firm Petercam. "For them it means securing the supply of zinc."

In response to a question from an analyst with regards to Trafigura's intentions, Nyrstar chief financial officer Heinz Eigner said last week that Nyrstar has held talks with Trafigura, but declined to comment on the discussions.

"The investment of Trafigura has been made on their own initiative but we have reached out to Trafigura and have had a dialogue with them," Eigner said.

A spokesman for Nyrstar said he could not comment on individual shareholders.

Nyrstar has suffered from pre-paying 232 million euros for zinc ore deliveries to Finland's Talvivaara, which is now undergoing a court-led reorganisation to avoid bankruptcy.

It has also had a patchy record with mining expansion and is facing a hefty bill of nearly 600 million euros to transform its site in Port Pirie, Australia, and to upgrade its smelters. (1 US dollar = 0.7838 euro) (Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Veronica Brown and Clara Ferreira Marques)