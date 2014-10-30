(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Silvia Antonioli and Philip Blenkinsop
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Commodity trading giant
Trafigura could raise its stake in Belgium's Nyrstar,
strengthening its grip on the world's largest zinc producer as
tighter supplies and mine closures are forecast to boost prices
for the metal.
Industry sources say Trafigura, the world's second-largest
metals trader, could as much as double its stake of just over 10
percent -- a $120 million holding amassed this year which
already makes it the company's top investor.
Major commodities traders, their margins under pressure,
have increasingly sought to secure metals for trade by taking
shares in mine or signing supply deals.
The sources said Trafigura would use its higher shareholding
to secure attractive marketing rights for some of Nyrstar's lead
and zinc, potentially by taking over a sales agreement signed by
Nyrstar with rival trader Noble a year ago.
"I think they will try to raise their stake to around 20 or
25 percent, so that they can influence the board's decisions,"
one industry source said.
Trafigura declined to comment on its intentions. A
spokeswoman said the Nyrstar stake was a financial investment.
Sources, though, said the trader also saw Nyrstar as a
destination for its lead and zinc concentrates.
"They could probably push hard on the terms that Nyrstar
takes because they would have a certain degree of power by being
a big equity holder in Nyrstar," a second industry source said.
Nyrstar buys much of the concentrates it processes from
third parties. Last year it mined some 285,000 tonnes of zinc in
concentrate and smelted 1.09 million tonnes of zinc.
Marketing, however, is likely the biggest lure, at a time
when zinc prices are set to rise. Analysts expect zinc will be
in deficit from next year as demand grows at around four to five
percent, while supply shrinks with the shutdown of large mines
such as MMG's Century.
SMALL STAKE, BIG PRIZE?
The base metals and bulk commodities division made up for
more than a third of Trafigura's gross profit in the six months
to the end of March, at almost $390 million.
It already has mine assets and the Nyrstar move follows
similar investments by other commodity traders, looking beyond
their traditional hunting grounds to secure metal.
Swiss-based Mercuria, for example, said it wants to grow its
metal business by signing offtake or pre-payment deals with
producers and would consider buying equity stakes in mining
companies too.
Noble currently has the right to sell 200,000 tonnes per
year of Nyrstar's European zinc for four years from the start of
2014, under a deal signed the previous year.
Trafigura was one of the unsuccessful bidders for that
marketing contract, which became available after miner and
trader Glencore was forced to drop its own deal with
Nyrstar to gain EU antitrust approval for its takeover of rival
miner Xstrata.
Trafigura's opportunity came in September, when Nyrstar
launched a rights issue offering shares at a half-price
discount, as part of a 600 million euro ($774 million) capital
raising to fund investment and cut debt.
Trafigura built a stake which now stands at 10.2 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"For Trafigura it was unique opportunity to build a 10
percent stake at such a low price in a company that has very
nice potential because the outlook is pretty bright for zinc,"
said equity analyst Junior Cuigniez Belgian investment firm
Petercam. "For them it means securing the supply of zinc."
In response to a question from an analyst with regards to
Trafigura's intentions, Nyrstar chief financial officer Heinz
Eigner said last week that Nyrstar has held talks with
Trafigura, but declined to comment on the discussions.
"The investment of Trafigura has been made on their own
initiative but we have reached out to Trafigura and have had a
dialogue with them," Eigner said.
A spokesman for Nyrstar said he could not comment on
individual shareholders.
Nyrstar has suffered from pre-paying 232 million euros for
zinc ore deliveries to Finland's Talvivaara, which is
now undergoing a court-led reorganisation to avoid bankruptcy.
It has also had a patchy record with mining expansion and is
facing a hefty bill of nearly 600 million euros to transform its
site in Port Pirie, Australia, and to upgrade its smelters.
