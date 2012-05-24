* Trafigura will offer financial clout to JV
* Deal will build Trafigura's physical presence in aluminum
market
* Ormet rumored to want to expand through acquisitions
By Josephine Mason and Emma Farge
NEW YORK/GENEVA, May 24 Trafigura
and U.S. aluminum producer Ormet Corp have formed a
joint venture to buy bauxite, alumina and aluminum projects,
they said on Thursday, as the Swiss trading house builds a
physical presence in the aluminum market.
Trading houses like Trafigura and rival Vitol, traditionally
the middle men on global sales, are looking to acquire physical
assets like aluminum smelters as trading profits shrink and
stricter derivatives regulations loom.
Any future acquisitions would also cement Trafigura's
position in the 40 million tonne per year aluminum market, which
is dominated by Glencore and large producers Alcoa
, Rio Tinto Alcan and United Co Rusal
.
For its part, Ormet, a small producer in the global market
with capacity to produce about 250,000 tonnes of aluminum a
year, has secured a partner with deep pockets to expand as the
majors have put high-cost, underperforming assets under review.
"We've agreed this venture at a crucial time for the global
aluminum industry. Although this sector continues to grow, some
of its major players are divesting non-core assets," Trafigura
director Simon Collins said in a statement.
The news came as three-month aluminum prices on the London
Metal Exchange, which are already down 15 percent so far this
year, dropped below $2,000 per tonne for the first time since
mid-December. That level is below break-even for many producers.
Ormet operates an aluminum smelter in Hannibal, Ohio, and in
March reopened its alumina refinery in Burnside, Louisiana,
which was closed for five years due to low alumina prices.
Alumina is a key ingredient for making aluminum.
"This is taking Trafigura from pure trading to investing and
doing what they do in other commodities. Ormet has been looking
for a new partner," said a trader.
The partnership combines Ormet's knowledge of running plants
and Trafigura's trading know-how and financial clout.
Ormet Chief Executive Mike Tanchuk and Trafigura management
grew close as a result of the sale of Ormet's Burnside bulk
terminal in Louisiana last year to the trading house for $28
million, a source said.
Trafigura already provides services for Ormet's alumina
refinery at the Louisiana site. Ormet did not return calls for
comment. A Trafigura spokesman declined to comment beyond the
statement.
RECOVERY
The deal marks a turnaround for Ormet as it has tried to
recover from a dispute with long-time partner Glencore that
almost closed the smelter in 2009.
Ormet sued its Swiss partner for breaching a tolling
agreement after it stopped delivering alumina at the height of
the global economic crisis.
Under the tolling deal, Glencore would supply alumina to
Ormet, which would sell the aluminum metal produced back to its
partner. Without crucial raw material, Ormet's Hannibal smelter
almost shut.
Ormet won the arbitration that followed, and the tolling
agreement continued until March of this year. It also had a
similar tolling deal with Trafigura.
Both tolling agreements ended in March when the company
restarted its Burnside alumina refinery. The plant has capacity
of 540,000 tonnes per year of alumina, which would be enough raw
material to produce about 270,000 tonnes per year of aluminum.
The joint venture will not affect the commercial marketing
agreement it has with Glencore. Ormet sells a large portion of
its output to the Swiss trading house as part of a three-year
deal signed late last year that came into effect last month.
It also sells metal to Trafigura, according to traders.
UPSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM
The search for possible investments comes after rumors over
the past year that Tanchuk wanted to expand Ormet through
acquisitions.
But he may have lacked the financial fire power, market
participants have said.
With producers scrutinizing their higher cost assets and
prices below or close to many producers' cost of production,
there will be opportunities. Spot alumina has slumped to close
to $300 per tonne from around $400 last year, traders said.
"There are some distressed assets out there. It's going to
be stuff that the majors are divesting," said the aluminum
trader.
Rio Tinto put 13 aluminum assets on the block last October,
just four years after buying Alcan in the sector's largest deal
ever.
It is close to selling four non-metallurgical alumina assets
in Europe, which would not suit Ormet's needs, but has said it
may spin off its Australian and New Zealand aluminum business.
There could be opportunities closer to home, with Rio
reviewing its higher-cost Sebree smelter in Kentucky.
The partners may also look upstream at bauxite and alumina,
an LME trader said. Its bauxite supply agreement used to feed
Burnside will expire this year.
Producers have also started cutting output due to the
prolonged low aluminum prices. Alcoa led the way, closing idled
smelters in the United States and suspending high-cost alumina
capacity in the Atlantic region, which includes Jamaica.