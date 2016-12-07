LONDON Dec 7 Commodities trading firm Trafigura reported a 13 percent fall in core earnings on Wednesday in its annual results for the year ending in September.

The company said core earnings (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) were $1.628 billion in 2016, down from $1.861 billion in 2015, which was a record year.

Net profit was down 12 percent at $975 million in 2016 compared with $1.103 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Louise Heavens)