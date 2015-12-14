LONDON Dec 14 Commodities trading firm Trafigura reported on Monday an increase in annual net profits as it traded more oil and metals.

The firm said net profit stood at $1.103 billion, up 6.5 percent from the year before, while gross profit was $2.6 billion, an increase of 28 percent year-on-year, representing a gross margin of 2.7 percent compared with 1.6 percent the year before.

The company said the volume of commodities traded by both its main divisions - oil and metals - increased by 17 percent to 198.4 million tonnes from 169.5 million.

Revenue totalled $97.2 billion, a decrease of 23 percent from the year before, reflecting a sharp decline in commodity prices over the past year. Trafigura's financial year runs from September to September. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Mark Potter)