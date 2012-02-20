LONDON Feb 20 Geneva-based oil trader
Trafigura said on Monday that a tanker carrying
disputed Sudanese oil has received permission from an English
court to deliver the contents to its destination.
The ship has been stranded off Japan for the past week
because of uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the oil,
shipping sources and traders told Reuters.
"With respect to the dispute between the governments of The
Republic of Sudan and North Sudan over the ownership of crude
oil on the Ratna Shradha, we can confirm that the English court
has ordered that delivery can be made, and that the court will
hold all proceeds related to the cargo until ownership is
legally established," the company said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)