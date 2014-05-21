NEW YORK May 21 Global trader Trafigura AG is
seeking potential investors to buy a stake in its oil terminal
and storage facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, a once-quiet port
that has become a bustling hub for shipping Eagle Ford shale
crude.
Trafigura, which like other big commodity merchants has in
recent years moved to buy key infrastructure assets to support
its trading business, bought Texas Dock & Rail in early 2012,
just as Eagle Ford production was emerging as the next big U.S.
shale play after North Dakota's Bakken.
It has since built the facility, once home to a failed steel
plant, into a major gateway for shipping rapidly growing U.S.
oil production as far as Canada, with two deepwater tanker
berths and an expanding suite of logistical assets.
Energy Transfer Partners is expected this year to
start up a converted natural gas pipeline system to ship oil and
condensate from Eagle Ford to the Trafigura terminal. Trafigura
is also partnering with Magellan Midstream Partners LP,
which is building a condensate splitter at the port.
"Trafigura AG confirms it is exploring strategic options
with potential third-party investors in its dock and storage
facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas," the company said in a
statement. It said a final deal could not be assured.
"In any case, Trafigura AG is fully committed to remaining a
significant stakeholder in its Corpus facilities. Trafigura's
overriding mission is to help make trade happen. As such,
Trafigura will continue to be an active player in the South
Texas market for the foreseeable future," it said.
The potential sale was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)