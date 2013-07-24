* Trafigura clinches Turkmen, Kazakh oil deals

* Follows landmark Russian oil deal, new hires

* Challenges dominance of Glencore, Vitol

By Gleb Gorodyankin and Alla Afanasyeva

MOSCOW, July 24 Swiss trading house Trafigura has clinched deals to market oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, speeding up its expansion in the former Soviet Union to rival dominant players Vitol and Glencore.

Trading sources said the privately held trader signed a deal with Italy's Eni to buy 30,000-60,000 tonnes of Turkmen oil, worth up to $50 million at current prices, per month.

Trafigura has also won an Eni tender that offered up to two cargoes of Kazakhstan's CPC Blend crude a month for the next six months, worth over $750 million at current prices. Trafigura declined to comment on the deals.

In April Trafigura hired a team of top Russian oil traders, saying it wanted to significantly develop its business in the former Soviet Union including in Russia, where it described the potential as "enormous".

Last month, Trafigura signed its biggest Russian oil export deal so far by lending state-controlled Rosneft $1.5 billion, guaranteed by oil exports.

That put Trafigura in direct competition with Vitol and Glencore, which together with oil major Shell have dominated Russian oil trading in the past year.

The Kazakh oil trade has been handled mainly by Vitol in recent years, but rival traders are trying to make inroads as Kazakhstan prepares for a leap in production on the back of new projects such as the giant Kashagan field.

CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS

While Trafigura is expected to start buying Kazakh crude next month, its Turkmen deal has been slowed by infrastructure bottlenecks, which traders said showed a general problem of export capacity shortages in the Caspian region.

Trafigura was aiming to take crude from the landlocked Caspian Sea either via a pipeline from the Azeri port of Baku to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean or via a pipeline connecting the Russian port of Makhachkala to Novorossiisk on the Black Sea.

But it has not yet sealed a deal with Baku and is facing pipeline capacity shortages in Makhachkala, sources said.

Russia's quarterly export schedule shows shipments of only 60,000 tonnes of Turkmen crude for July-September, while the remaining capacity is booked by Kazakh and Azeri crude as well as Caspian output of Russian oil major Lukoil.

Several traders said, however, they believed the bottleneck in Makhachkala would ultimately ease, allowing Trafigura to ship full volumes at the expense of other suppliers.

In May Russia terminated a contract to pump Azeri oil across its territory, ending a 16-year intergovernmental agreement, as it said Azerbaijan has not been shipping the agreed quantities.

Turkmenistan is a relatively small oil producer with an output of 220,000 barrels per day, which it has in the past exported mainly via Baku.

Kazakhstan, the second-largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia with output of 1.8 million bpd, plans to start production in September at Kashagan, one of the world's biggest discoveries of the past decades.

Its production could rise by as much as 60 percent during the next decade, and it plans to expand pipelines via Russia and to China to help take that crude to world markets.