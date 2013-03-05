SINGAPORE, March 5 Commodities trader Trafigura said on Tuesday it is interested in bidding for an exclusive deal to buy zinc from world No. 1 producer Nyrstar that may be worth about $700 million a year.

"Trafigura does (have) an interest in bidding for Nyrstar's zinc contract," a representative told Reuters in an e-mail.

Glencore, the current holder of an offtake deal for 350,000 tonnes a year of Nyrstar's European zinc, will scrap the agreement to win EU approval for its takeover of Xstrata .