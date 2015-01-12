BRIEF-Topre to purchase 20.0 pct stake in MARUJUN Co Ltd
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
VIENNA Jan 12 Austrian specialist steel company Voestalpine has bought Italian wire maker Trafilerie, expanding its product portfolio of wire for the car industry, Voestalpine said in a statement on Monday, without providing a purchase price.
The Italian company had revenues of 43.8 million euros ($52 million) in 2013 and produces around 50,000 tonnes of wire a year.
It will become part of Voestalpine's metal engineering division under the name of Voestalpine Trafilerie Industriali.
($1 = 0.8460 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11