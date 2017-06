A labourer cleans a Bharti Airtel advertisement billboard installed on a truck in Kolkata November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Telecom shares fall ahead of crucial telecom ministry meeting on Thursday to take decision on the telecom regulator's proposal on spectrum pricing.

"We see increasing regulatory risk for Indian telcos as the DOT may accept TRAI's recos on spectrum pricing," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The investment bank expects regulatory overhang to continue in the sector, it said.

Downgrades Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS), Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS), maintains buy rating on Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS).

Bharti, Idea and RCom shares were down 1.8-4.4 percent.