July 2 A CSX Corp train carrying liquid
petroleum gas caught fire in Blount County, Maryville, prompting
evacuations, local news website wate.com reported on Thursday.
No injuries have been reported following the incident near
Old Mount Tabor Road.
Evacuations are in place for a one-mile radius around the
train fire, the report said, quoting Tennessee fire officials.
Calls to the Blount County Fire department and CSX were not
answered immediately.
Story Source: (bit.ly/1IPVeIA)
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul
Tait)