Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Feb 14 Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday renewed the discharge permit for ConocoPhillips' shuttered 180,000 barrel per day Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery in case the plant is sold.
ConocoPhillips idled the refinery late last year due to poor margins and has been seeking a buyer for the plant.
"Even though the facility is currently idle, this permit renewal is a necessary and critical step in putting the refinery in a position to be acquired by a new operator, which we hope will happen," DEP Secretary Mike Krancer said in a statement.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.