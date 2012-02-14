NEW YORK Feb 14 Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday renewed the discharge permit for ConocoPhillips' shuttered 180,000 barrel per day Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery in case the plant is sold.

ConocoPhillips idled the refinery late last year due to poor margins and has been seeking a buyer for the plant.

"Even though the facility is currently idle, this permit renewal is a necessary and critical step in putting the refinery in a position to be acquired by a new operator, which we hope will happen," DEP Secretary Mike Krancer said in a statement.