BRIEF-Truecar reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 2 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Says has concluded the codetermination negotiations concerning the whole group initiated in December
* Says as a result of negotiations, a total of 11 employment contracts in Trainers' House Plc and Ignis Oy will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017