Fitch Affirms Cablevision's IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to Cablevision Systems Corp. (CVC) and its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSCH). In addition, Fitch has affirmed specific issue ratings as listed at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for CVC and CSCH's ratings has been revised to Stable from Negative. As of Dec. 31, 2016, CVC had approximately $16 billion of debt outs