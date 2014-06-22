June 22 Britain's biggest online rail booking
system Trainline is looking to list on the stock market in a
move that could see the company valued at more than 400 million
pounds ($680.72 million), Sky News reported.
Exponent Private Equity, which owns most of Trainline, is
expected to appoint advisers for the float in the next few weeks
but the timing of the listing remains uncertain, the British
broadcaster quoted sources as saying.
Trainline sells tickets for train travel in Britain online
and by telephone. It allows its customers to choose routes and
fares based on preferences such as price or time.
An attempt by its private equity owners to sell the business
in 2012 collapsed. According to Sky News the sale process was
halted after bidders including Priceline.com, the U.S.-based
bookings site, and a Canadian pension fund declined to meet the
asking price.
($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Rosalind
Russell)