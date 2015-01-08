(Corrects reference to shares sold in second paragraph)
* Stock market listing expected in February
* Firm targets dividend equivalent to 25 pct of profit
* CEO plans future European expansion
By Matt Scuffham and Andrew Winterbottom
LONDON, Jan 8 Trainline, Britain's biggest
online rail booking system and fifth-largest e-commerce
platform, said on Thursday it intended to raise 75 million
pounds ($113 million) through a listing on the London Stock
Exchange in February.
The firm's private equity owners Exponent, Harbourvest
Partners and Northwestern Mutual Life Assurance will sell shares
in the sale. The company will have a free float of at least 25
percent, Trainline said, and an over-allotment option of up to
15 percent of the total size of the offer could be made
available by Exponent.
The company is looking at a valuation of over 500 million
pounds ($753.2 million), a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
"We're excited. We sit at the heart of the rail industry -
our passenger numbers are up twofold since the 1990s, as railway
continues to take share from road," said Clare Gilmartin, the
company's chief executive officer.
The former eBay executive sees Trainline as a technology
business at heart.
"Growth in the last few quarters has largely been driven by
an acceleration in mobile sales; there's huge room to grow
online and through mobile in the UK," she said.
While Gilmartin was coy on the subject of expanding its
service offering beyond rail, she said the company was looking
to Europe as its next growth market. It has already entered into
deals with Deutsche Bahn and Trenitalia, is in discussions with
other national operators and sees potential in expanding
cross-border rail routes in Europe.
Trainline said that it would use the proceeds from the sale
to pay off existing debt and settle bank costs and fees.
Adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) across Trainline's branded
businesses grew to 21 million pounds in 2014, up from 14.3
million pounds in 2013.
The company said that it initially intended to target a
total annual dividend payout equivalent to about 25 percent of
its profit after tax following the listing and would target
higher dividends thereafter.
Morgan Stanley is leading the initial public offering
(IPO). JP Morgan Cazenove and Numis are acting
as joint bookrunners.
Established in 1999, Trainline was bought by Exponent in
2006 for about 160 million pounds from a consortium which
included Virgin, Stagecoach and National Express
.
The business sells tickets for train travel in Britain
online and by telephone. It allows its customers to choose
routes and fares based on preferences such as price or time.
($1 = 0.6635 pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Vincent Baby)