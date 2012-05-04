LONDON May 4 Exponent Private Equity's sale of
British rail ticket retailer and information provider
thetrainline.com is on track with a number of interested buyers
going through to the next round of bidding, banking sources said
on Friday.
Exponent, which bought the company for 163 million pounds
($263 million) in 2006 from Virgin backed by 116 million pounds
debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, is seeking to sell
the company with a price tag of over 300 million.
Rothschild is advising on the process and first round bids
were received at the end of last month.
Exponent declined to comment.
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Providence Equity Partners and
Teachers were all expected to go through to the second round
auction phase, bankers said, as well as trade buyers. Other
private equity firms which have been linked to the deal include
Blackstone and Bridgepoint.
Bankers are preparing debt packages of around 170-180
million pounds to back any buyout, should it go to a private
equity buyer, bankers said.
The company has EBITDA of 25-30 million pounds and any debt
deal was expected to be just over 4 times leveraged on the drawn
debt, bankers said.
Trainline was formed in 1999 to sell rail tickets online and
through call centres. In addition to its website, it operates
retail websites for the majority of the train operating
companies and serves a number of major corporations and travel
agents, according to Exponent's website.