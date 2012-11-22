NEW YORK Nov 21 The Long Island Rail Road,
which serves nearly 300,000 passengers on a typical day, was
forced to suspend commuter train service out of New York City
during Wednesday's evening rush hour due to an electrical
problem, a spokesman said.
The suspension of trains at New York's Penn Station stemmed
from a problem with Amtrak train signals in a tunnel under the
East River, LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena said.
The problem was also causing delays of up to 90 minutes on
Amtrak trains, according to a notice Amtrak posted on Twitter,
and on New Jersey Transit trains, according to its website.
The problem began at 5:20 p.m. EST (2220 GMT), but the LIRR
was resuming limited service at about 7 p.m., Arena said.
Both the LIRR and New Jersey Transit were forced to suspend
service due to Superstorm Sandy, causing daily headaches for
hundreds of thousands of area commuters to New York, and have
been working to restore service on a limited basis since then.
