(Updates throughout with service restored)
NEW YORK Nov 21 The Long Island Rail Road,
which serves nearly 300,000 passengers on a typical day, was
forced to suspend commuter train service out of New York City
during Wednesday's evening rush hour due to an electrical
problem, a spokesman said.
The suspension of trains at New York's Penn Station stemmed
from a problem with Amtrak train signals in a tunnel under the
East River, railroad spokesman Salvatore Arena said.
The problem also caused delays of up to 90 minutes on Amtrak
trains, according to a notice Amtrak posted on Twitter. An
Amtrak representative did not return calls seeking further
information.
Amtrak added on Twitter that it did not expect delays on
trains operating on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
New Jersey Transit trains also suffered delays, according to
its website.
The problem began at 5:20 p.m. EST (2220 GMT), Arena said.
Service on the Long Island Rail Road was restored at about 7:40
p.m. EST, although some delays remained, he said.
Both the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit were
forced to suspend service due to Superstorm Sandy, causing daily
headaches for hundreds of thousands of area commuters to New
York, and have been working to restore service on a limited
basis since then.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)