TORONTO Jan 29 Mile-long trains carrying crude
oil will likely keep chugging through North American cities even
after a string of fiery disasters spurred safety officials to
urge that railways send risky cargo along less populated routes.
Re-routing the crude-by-rail trains that support booming
North American oil production would be hugely difficult given
the location of major rail lines and lack of alternatives,
industry watchers say, adding that skirting major centers
carries different types of risks.
"In the U.S., rail built the West. Literally. The railroad
came first, and then towns sprung up along the route. And so as
a consequence, rail transit's the heart of many of our cities
and towns," said Brigham McCown, a former chief counsel at the
U.S. Department of Transportation and former head of the
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).
"It's called the main line for a reason," he added.
The dangers of sending crude by rail due to increasingly
clogged pipelines were highlighted last July, when an unmanned,
runaway train carrying crude crashed into Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
leveling the heart of the small lakeside community and killing
47 people.
Last week, the U.S. and Canadian transportation safety
boards, which can only suggest and not impose new rules,
recommended more rigorous route planning for shipping crude and
other flammable liquids.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which
urged that such shipments avoid populated areas, wants crude oil
be added to a list of hazardous materials that already requires
tougher routing protocols.
"We're not asking for new rails to be built, we're not
asking for major modifications," NTSB board member Robert
Sumwalt told Reuters.
The thrust of the proposals is risk mitigation, not complete
elimination, said Jason Kuehn, vice president for rail practice
at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, which makes route
planning software used by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
and CSX Corp.
Kuehn said existing routing regulations in the United
States, which govern products such as anhydrous ammonia and
chlorine gas, which are even more dangerous than crude oil, have
been effective.
FEW ALTERNATIVES IN THE BAKKEN REGION
The Bakken oil fields of North Dakota pump out a type of
crude that is more explosive and flammable than some others. It
was involved at Lac-Megantic and in other major crashes last
year.
But for Bakken oil headed to refineries in the east,
alternative train routes are limited.
The most direct route eastward for Canadian Pacific and BNSF
Railway Co, the two main railroads running through the
Bakken region, is through Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota,
then Chicago.
"Getting oil from North Dakota to the refineries around
Philly without going through Chicago, for one, is enormously
difficult," said Trains magazine writer Fred Frailey, who has
followed the industry for more than three decades.
An alternative route for CP Rail, Canada's second largest
railroad, would require going north to Winnipeg, Manitoba,
across Northern Ontario, southeast to Toronto and likely to
Montreal before heading south to the United States. It's a route
that would swap Chicago for three of Canada's largest cities.
CSX, which expects to ramp up U.S. crude shipments by 50
percent this year, mostly to East Coast refineries, said it
already complies with federal routing guidelines for shipping
the most hazardous materials.
"We will evaluate whether those protocols could be applied
to oil shipments," spokeswoman Melanie Cost said in an email.
"However, re-routing requires careful thought and analysis
to make sure that hazardous materials operate over tracks that
incorporate the most safety features, and that additional miles
that may involve other risks are not added to shipments."
Doniele Carlson, spokeswoman for Kansas City Southern
, the smallest of U.S. Class I railroads, noted its
network's size limits routing options.
Some companies have rail lines that bypass city centers,
traveling through the outskirts, but those tracks may not
necessarily be equipped to handle a high-capacity load or trains
traveling at higher speeds, industry experts said.
A crash in a less populated area might wreak less havoc, but
emergency responders could take longer to reach a more remote
site and may be less equipped to deal with it, they said.
Taking a circuitous route, or traveling on secondary tracks,
will also mean a shipment of crude spends more time traveling
longer distances, using more fuel, producing higher emissions,
and costing more to ship.
"If you're doubling the length that it takes to get from
point A to B, you are potentially doubling the risk for an
accident," said transportation safety expert McCown.
The American Railroad Association and the Railway
Association of Canada have said they support the recommendations
to improve rail safety, but they declined to comment
specifically about route planning. They point to an improving
safety record.
The rate of main-track accidents has declined over the past
10 years in Canada and the United States, according to the most
recent government data. In Canada, accidents fell 33 percent to
1.6 per million main-track train-miles in 2012, from 2.4 in
2011. In the United States, the main line accident rate fell
some 20 percent to 0.8 in 2012, from 1.0 in 2011.
Canada had 2.6 accidents per million main-track train-miles
in 2003. The United States had 1.5 in 2003.
But shipping companies are just as involved as the railways
in deciding what cargoes are moved and how, and under
government-mandated common carrier regulations, North American
railroads are legally required to transport products they might
otherwise choose to avoid.
"They've taken on an inordinate amount of the risk. Even
though it's not their car, and it's not their product, and it
might not have been loaded by them," said Tony Hatch,
independent transportation analyst at ABH Consulting.
"They don't want to be on the front page of the paper unless
it's for opening a new terminal or cutting a ribbon."
(Additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)