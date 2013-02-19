BRIEF-Ningbo Joyson Electronic to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
ISTANBUL Feb 19 Turkish glass maker Trakya Cam said on Tuesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to buy Germany's Fritz Holding, which makes glass coating and molded parts for the automotive industry.
Trakya Cam made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, saying it planned to expand its capacity and develop its products in the automotive glass business by making the acquisition. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Jane Baird)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 7