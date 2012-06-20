ISTANBUL, June 20 Turkish glassmaker Trakya Cam said on Wednesday that it is to acquire 90 percent of Romanian firm Glass Corp in a deal which values the firm at 3.6 million euros ($4.6 million) but will see Trakya making new investments in the Romanian firm of over 55 million euros. ($1=0.7889 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)