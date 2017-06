BARI Feb 4 Italian prosecutors in the town of Trani are investigating five foreign banks for possible manipulation of Euribor, the euro-priced counterpart of scandal-hit Libor bank-to-bank lending rates, court sources said on Monday.

The banks are Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Societe Generale , the court sources said.

The probe was opened in July after complaints from consumer groups.

It was not immediately possible to reach the banks for comment.