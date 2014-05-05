UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
(Changes headline to clarify H1 earnings seen down, not up)
JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) -
* Jse: TCP - Trading statement in respect of the 6 months ended 31 March 2014
* Transaction capital - Headline EPS 39.9 cents (25%) to (30%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million