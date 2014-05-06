May 6 Transaction Capital Ltd

* Continuing headline earnings up 28% to R148 million

* Interim dividend of 6 cents per share was declared

* Continuing headline EPS up 28% to 25.5 cents

* Net interest income increased by 20% to R395 million

* Will seek to make significant acquisitions which align with our core skills in credit, collections and capital management