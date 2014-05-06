BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
May 6 Transaction Capital Ltd
* Continuing headline earnings up 28% to R148 million
* Interim dividend of 6 cents per share was declared
* Continuing headline EPS up 28% to 25.5 cents
* Net interest income increased by 20% to R395 million
* Will seek to make significant acquisitions which align with our core skills in credit, collections and capital management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
April 19 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-