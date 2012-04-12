PARIS, April 12 Russian privately owned airline Transaero has secured financing from state bank VEB to buy four A380 aircraft from planemaker Airbus, a key step towards finalising the $1.58 billion deal.

Transaero, Russia's second biggest carrier after state-controlled Aeroflot, provisionally agreed to buy the aircraft last year, becoming the first Russian airline to order the double-decker superjumbo.

It plans to use the jetliner for long distance flights and will seat 700 people across three classes, according to Airbus.

The move comes in the same week as Transaero finalised a deal to buy four 787-8 Dreamliners from Airbus rival Boeing worth $744 million at list prices. (Reporting By Tim Hepher; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)