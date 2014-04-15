CALGARY, Alberta, April 15 Canadian power
company TransAlta Corp said on Tuesday it has been
selected as the preferred bidder to build a A$550 million ($510
million) natural-gas fired generating station in South Hedland,
Western Australia.
The company said that subject to final approvals, it expects
the 150-megawatt power plant to be in service in 2017.
Horizon Power and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd have
agreed to buy power from the facility under 25-year contacts.
The deal, if finalized, will see TransAlta increase its
presence in Australia, where it now operates six facilities
producing 425 megawatts of electricity.
"Our bid on this development project illustrates the
importance and focus that TransAlta places on customers and
business in Western Australia," Dawn Farrell, TransAlta's chief
executive, said in a statement.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company also operates in Canada
and the United States.
TransAlta shares closed at C$13.09 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. The shares have dropped 6.7 percent over
the past 12 months.
($1=$1.07 Australian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)