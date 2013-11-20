BRIEF-Ciber Inc enters into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility
Nov 20 TransAlta Corp on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($385 million) of seven-year senior secured notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.00 percent notes, due Nov. 25, 2020, were priced at 99.516 to yield 5.083 percent or 290 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the joint bookrunning managers of the transaction.
The issue is for sale in Canada only.
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice Department said on Monday.