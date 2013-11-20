Nov 20 TransAlta Corp on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($385 million) of seven-year senior secured notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.00 percent notes, due Nov. 25, 2020, were priced at 99.516 to yield 5.083 percent or 290 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the joint bookrunning managers of the transaction.

The issue is for sale in Canada only.