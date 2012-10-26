UPDATE 1-GM China sales slip for second month in May as old model phased out
* GM phased out older Buick Excelle model (Adds context, Toyota and Nissan sales)
Oct 26 Canadian electricity generator TransAlta Corp reported a 12 percent rise in third-quarter profit o n lower maintenance costs.
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to C$56 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, from C$50 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 18 Canadian cents per share .
* GM phased out older Buick Excelle model (Adds context, Toyota and Nissan sales)
DUBAI, June 5 Qatar's stock market plunged on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.