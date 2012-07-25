July 25 TransAlta Corp said it estimates
a loss in the second-quarter compared with a year earlier due to
higher maintenance costs, losses in energy trading and lower
electricity prices.
The company, which will report second-quarter results on
July 31, estimated net loss of between C$18 million and C$28
million, or 8 Canadian cents and 12 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts are expecting earnings of 18 Canadian cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Power producer TransAlta also said its unit entered into a
11-year agreement to provide electricity to Puget Sound Energy.