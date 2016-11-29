TAIPEI Nov 29 A group led by a former Taiwanese
aviation regulatory official is seeking to take over TransAsia
Airways Corp which last week said it would wind down
operations, local newspaper Apple said in its online edition.
Failing to recover from two plane crashes in almost three
years, Taiwan's third-largest carrier said it had no choice but
to seek to dissolve the company and would suspend all scheduled
flights.
Chang Kuo-cheng, a former head of the island's Civil
Aeronautics Administration (CAA), told the Apple daily that his
team would be interested in helping TransAsia through this
difficult time - comments that come just hours before the
government is due to rescind the carrier's right to operate
flights.
Chang could not be reached for comment. Representatives for
TransAsia and the CAA were not immediately available for
comment.
