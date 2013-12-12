* Fourth-quarter profit C$1.40/share vs est. C$1.00
* Company returns to profit this year
* Revenue rises 6 pct
Dec 12 Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc
posted better-than-expected earnings for the
third straight quarter as higher prices and cost-cutting boosted
margins.
The Montreal-based company, which offers discounted air
fares and vacation packages, also posted its first full-year
profit since fiscal year 2010 as initiatives such as capacity
cuts at its airline, Air Transat, showed results.
"The higher average selling prices offset
(Transat's)decision to reduce capacity on all its markets," the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
Transat's Class B shares have more than doubled since June
13, when the company said it expected to return to profit this
year.
Transat's net profit tripled to C$54.7 million ($51.5
million), or C$1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct.
31 from C$16.6 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$808.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.00 per
share on revenue of C$764 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Transat competes mainly with WestJet Airlines'
WestJet Vacations and Air Canada's Air Canada Vacations
in the vacation package industry.
Transat shares closed at C$13.50 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.