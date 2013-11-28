LONDON Nov 27 More European and Asian companies
are borrowing in the U.S. leveraged loan market where costs are
low and restrictive covenants do not apply as cash-rich US
investors facing limited deal supply warm to foreign borrowers.
Nearly 30 percent more European companies have raised dollar
loans in the United States this year than in 2012, as the highly
liquid U.S. institutional market moves towards becoming a
global, rather than a regional, market.
Companies from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Greece,
Germany, Ireland and France have borrowed nearly $53 billion in
the United States in 61 deals this year through late November,
sailing past $42 billion in 47 loans in 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Australian companies have also been active borrowers.
Services firm Spotless Group, power company Alinta Energy and
media company Nine Entertainment Co IPO-NEL.AX raised term
loan B facilities in the U.S. institutional market this year.
"We have noticed over the last couple of years, and
increasingly so this year, that large multinational companies
based outside of the United States are more frequently taking
advantage of very accommodating markets here," said John Fraser,
managing partner at 3i Debt Management US.
The trend started in late 2011 when Netherlands-based
broadband provider UPC Holdings refinanced in the United States
as the European market struggled to issue large leveraged loans
and high-yield bonds amid the eurozone crisis.
"As financings have gotten larger, in many cases companies
need the liquidity depth that only the dollar market can
provide," said Tim Broadbent, head of Americas leveraged loan
syndicate at Barclays.
European banks were deleveraging and large deals stretched
limited European liquidity, which encouraged companies to tap
the robust US market for cheaper deals - even after swap costs
had been deducted - that were also far more flexible.
"To the extent that sponsors are more active, they will
often prefer the terms and pricing in the United States, most
notably covenant-lite, versus what's available in Europe."
Broadbent said.
Cash-rich U.S. investors have become more open-minded,
overcoming a previous aversion to foreign risk in the hunt to
secure assets with floating-rate exposure and money continues to
pour into the asset class.
Cash is currently plentiful and the capital markets are
calm, and the deals "represent a new supply of product for a
market that's desperate for a new supply of product," he added.
French cable operator Altice highlighted the risk that US
investors tend to prefer domestic names in turbulent markets.
Pricing on a $700 million loan was flexed up and its maturity
cut amid market volatility in late June.
"If there were no cash in the system and an investor could
buy a U.S. industrial or a European industrial, they're going to
buy the U.S. industrial," said Broadbent.
CLEAR BENEFITS
Strong liquidity and demand and lower U.S. pricing has
attracted European and Asian companies to tap the U.S. market
for more flexible 'covenant lite' loans without restrictive
covenants to protect investors.
More than $221 billion of U.S. issuer-friendly covenant-lite
loans have been issued this year, which crushes $84 billion in
2012 and the prior record of $108 billion in 2007.
European investors have bought some U.S. covenant-lite
loans, but prefer a covenant-loose structure on European loans
with some covenants rather than none.
Big multinational companies are shopping between regions and
"optimising the cost of capital wherever it is most efficient,"
said Jonathan DeSimone, managing director with Sankaty Advisors
in Boston.
Switzerland's Royalty Pharma, or RPI Finance Trust, and
France's Alcatel-Lucent via its Alcatel-Lucent USA
unit, for example, were able to slice spreads by repricing $5.2
billion in dollar-based debt in the U.S. market.
Most overseas companies tapping the U.S. market are global
companies, often with US assets and exposure, that are taking
advantage of interest expense tax deductions. Loans are usually
structured with co-borrowers or with dual-currencies.
Businesses that are 100 percent Europe-focused that have
raised capital in the U.S. debt markets include cable businesses
Virgin Media and Kabel Deutschland, DeSimone said.
"They are large, liquid and very well known, so it's easy
for them to access the global capital markets." he added.
U.S. investors' demand is set to outstrip supply until net
new leveraged issuance escalates with M&A and LBO deals,
investors and analysts agree.
Retail investors' appetite for loans is seemingly
insatiable, with 75 weeks of straight inflows. Nearly $75
billion of Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLO) funds, another
major source of demand, have been issued this year, about 32
percent more than last year.
"Given the trends of the last few years, we will see more
international borrowers coming to the U.S. marketplace," Fraser
said. "The U.S. market is open right now to a wide variety of
different types of companies in different businesses with
different credit profiles."
