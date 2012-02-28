* TransAtlantic says deal valued at $164 mln
* Abraaj teams up with CEO, shareholder Malone Mitchell
* TransAtlantic to use proceeds to pay down debt
DUBAI, Feb 28 Abraaj Capital, the
Dubai-based private equity firm, has teamed with the top
shareholder of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd to buy the
Canadian energy company's oilfield services business in a deal
valued at around $164 million.
Abraaj, which recently bought private equity firm Aureos,
joined with TransAtlantic's top shareholder and Chief Executive
Malone Mitchell for the deal, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The private equity firm said it signed a non-binding letter of
intent alongwith Dalea Partners -- an affiliate of Mitchell --
to acquire the business.
TransAtlantic, which holds interests in oil and gas
properties in Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania, has been exploring
strategic alternatives for its oilfield services business since
last year.
In a separate bourse statement, TransAtlantic said it
intends to use net proceeds from the sale to pay down
outstanding debt, adding it was engaged in an exclusivity period
with the prospective buyers to negotiate definitive agreements.
TransAtlantic's oilfield services business is mainly
comprised of wholly-owned subsidiaries Viking International
Limited and Viking Geophysical Services Ltd.
In May 2011, TransAtlantic named Mitchell as its chief
executive and set plans in motion to explore strategic
alternatives for its oilfield services business.
Abraaj, founded in 2002 by Group Chief Executive Arif Naqvi,
has raised $7 billion since its inception. It owns stakes in
Orascom Construction, budget carrier Air Arabia
, supermarket chain Spinneys and education group GEMS.
Funds managed by the group have stakes in 35 companies across
the Middle East region.
Last week, the PE firm agreed to buy UK-based specialist
fund manager Aureos Capital, creating an entity with $7.5
billion in assets and a wider focus on emerging markets.