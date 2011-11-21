BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports May 2017 results
* Progressive Corp - may net premiums earned $1,953.8 million versus $1,714.6 million
NEW YORK Nov 20 Alleghany Corp is nearing a deal to buy reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc for about $3.4 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.
Alleghany is expected to pay $59 per share to $60 per share in cash and stock for Transatlantic, the source said. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic said in a statement on Wednesday London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk's board needs an overhaul, but they have no intention of taking control of the company.