Feb 1 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc , which agreed to be bought by peer Alleghany Corp in November, posted a quarterly loss on higher catastrophe costs, as it took charges from the floods in Thailand and the New Zealand earthquake.

The New York-based company reported a net loss of $57 million, or loss of 98 cents a share for the fourth quarter, compared with a net income of $142 million, or earnings of $2.22 a share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Transatlantic reported a loss of $1.21 per share, compared with an operating income of $2.09 per share for the year-ago period.

Last year's flooding in Thailand is seen as one of the costliest natural disasters in history, with insured losses alone estimated at more than $15 billion according to some sources.

Transatlantic reported after-tax net catastrophe costs of $110 million for the period.

Fourth quarter net loss included pre-tax merger related costs of $75 million, mostly relating to a fee paid to Allied World Assurance Company to terminate their deal.

Transatlantic was at the center of a four month saga, rejecting many suitors before being snapped up by Alleghany for $3.4 billion in cash and stock.

Total revenues rose nearly 3 percent to $1.1 billion, while net premiums earned rose 3 percent to $962 million.

The company also said on Jan. 26 it agreed to settle a dispute with American International Group, which was previously in arbitration, over losses claimed by Transatlantic in a securities lending program managed by AIG.

Transatlantic shares closed at $56.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.