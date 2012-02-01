Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
Feb 1 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc , which agreed to be bought by peer Alleghany Corp in November, posted a quarterly loss on higher catastrophe costs, as it took charges from the floods in Thailand and the New Zealand earthquake.
The New York-based company reported a net loss of $57 million, or loss of 98 cents a share for the fourth quarter, compared with a net income of $142 million, or earnings of $2.22 a share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Transatlantic reported a loss of $1.21 per share, compared with an operating income of $2.09 per share for the year-ago period.
Last year's flooding in Thailand is seen as one of the costliest natural disasters in history, with insured losses alone estimated at more than $15 billion according to some sources.
Transatlantic reported after-tax net catastrophe costs of $110 million for the period.
Fourth quarter net loss included pre-tax merger related costs of $75 million, mostly relating to a fee paid to Allied World Assurance Company to terminate their deal.
Transatlantic was at the center of a four month saga, rejecting many suitors before being snapped up by Alleghany for $3.4 billion in cash and stock.
Total revenues rose nearly 3 percent to $1.1 billion, while net premiums earned rose 3 percent to $962 million.
The company also said on Jan. 26 it agreed to settle a dispute with American International Group, which was previously in arbitration, over losses claimed by Transatlantic in a securities lending program managed by AIG.
Transatlantic shares closed at $56.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
