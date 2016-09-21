Sept 21 TransCanada Corp said its U.S.
natural gas pipeline unit had reached a settlement with
customers over proposed transportation rate hikes made earlier
this year.
The settlement, which would still need approval from the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), allows
transportation rates to be increased by 34.8 percent.
The settlement also requires TransCanada to spend $837
million over three years to upgrade its ANR pipeline system.
ANR connects markets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and
Ohio with supplies from Texas, Oklahoma and the Gulf of Mexico
through its 9,400 miles of natural gas pipeline.
TransCanada said the new settlement rates are effective from
Aug. 1. Storage rates would remain unchanged, and ANR will
retain its seven-zone rate system, the company said.
ANR proposed to raise rates in January after nearly 20
years, citing increased competition from the emergence of new
natural gas supply fields and the need to upgrade its aging
pipeline system.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Siddharth Cavale in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)