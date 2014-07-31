CME Group's profit rises 8.7 pct on higher investment income
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 Oil and gas pipeline company Transcanada Corp said on Thursday in a second quarter earnings call it was always aware Apache Corp was looking to sell at least a piece of its interest in the Kitimat, BC, LNG project.
U.S. oil and gas company Apache announced earlier on Thursday it plans to sell its interest in the $15 billion Kitimat project, in which it partners Chevron Corp.
TransCanada plans to build a $1.9 billion gas pipeline to feed the Kitimat project, providing the LNG facility goes ahead. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
* Visteon corp - first-quarter electronics sales were $810 million compared with $793 million for same period in 2016