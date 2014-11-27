TORONTO Nov 26 TransCanada Corp, under
pressure from an activist hedge fund to overhaul its business,
said on Wednesday its board adopted new bylaws that require
advance notice of director nominations.
The company did not indicate if the move had anything to do
with pressure from activist fund Sandell Asset Management Corp.
Many publicly listed companies have begun to adopt so-called
advance notice bylaws that prevent activists or other investors
from springing a surprise slate of board nominees at an annual
meeting.
Along with other minor changes to bylaws around the quorum
requirements at a shareholder meeting, Calgary, Alberta-based
TransCanada also formalized the power of the chairman to adjourn
any shareholder meeting at any point if appropriate in case of
questions around the legality of proxy votes.
Although it is fairly accepted that the chairman of a
company's shareholder meeting has that power, it sounds like
TransCanada is trying to enshrine the practice into its bylaws,
said Brad Allen, whose firm Branav Shareholder Advisory Services
advises boards and others on corporate governance practices.
"I think they are just trying to make it clear that they
control the process and can stop a meeting any time they want,"
he said.
Small, New York-based Sandell said in an open letter to the
TransCanada board earlier this month that it believes the
company is worth C$75 per share, about a third more than the
current value.
The activist investor, which owns a 0.1 percent stake in the
company, wants TransCanada to revamp the way it uses its master
limited partnership (MLP), TC Pipelines LP, and move
more assets into the MLP to boost shareholder returns.
Sandell is also calling on TransCanada to split its pipeline
and power businesses into separate companies, allowing each
segment to attract a more specialized investor base.
TransCanada called the hedge fund's analysis "flawed,"
adding that its current strategy is the best way to "deliver
long-term value to investors."
In September, people close to the matter told Reuters the
Calgary-based company had emerged as a possible target of U.S.
activist investors who viewed the C$39.5 billion pipeline
operator as a break-up candidate.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha. Editing by Andre Grenon)