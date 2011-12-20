Dec 20 TransCanada Corp said it
agreed to buy 86 megawatt of solar power projects in Ontario
from a unit of panel maker Canadian Solar Inc for $470
million.
Under the deal, Canadian Solar Solutions will provide 9
fully-operational and commissioned solar projects that are
expected to start between late 2012 and mid-2013.
The investment will immediately add to TransCanada's
earnings and cash-flow.
"The addition of these solar projects allows us to expand
and add to our diverse power generating portfolio where a third
of the power we own, or have interests in, comes from
alternative or renewable energy sources," TransCanada's chief
executive Russ Girling said in a statement.