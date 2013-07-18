NEW YORK, July 18 TransCanada Corp.
expects to announce potential interest in using its proposed
Energy East crude oil pipeline project in the next couple of
weeks, Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said on Thursday.
The pipeline would funnel crude oil from western receipt
points to delivery points in the Montréal and Québec City,
Quebec, and Saint John, New Brunswick, areas.
The open season, or the process of gauging interest from
shippers on the pipeline, closed on June 17 and met with a
"positive" response, Girling told reporters in New York.
"I hope within the next couple of weeks we'll be able to
announce a successful project. That's where my gut feel is."
The proposed project involves converting a natural gas
pipeline in TransCanada's existing Canadian Mainline to
transport crude oil, as well as building a new pipeline.
TransCanada is in the process of trying to win approval of
its Keystone XL pipeline project. Girling said he expects the
U.S. government to get through comments from a draft
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from April by the end of
summer.
The company has proposed building an 875-mile pipeline that
would deliver up to 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil from
Alberta, Canada, and the Bakken shale in the United States, to
Steele City, Nebraska, for delivery to Cushing, Oklahoma, and
Gulf Coast refineries.
The project has met with harsh opposition from environmental
groups concerned about oil spills.